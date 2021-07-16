CHICAGO (CBS)– A Taco Bell manager was stabbed by a former employee in the Gold Coast neighborhood Thursday night.
Police said around 10:30 p.m., the former worker demanded a paycheck and the manager said he was not able to provide it. The former employee then jumped over the counter and stabbed him three times with a box cutter.
Police are searching for the offender.
The manager remains in fair condition.