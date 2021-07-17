CHICAGO (CBS) — An 83-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation Saturday afternoon when a fire broke out in Canaryville.
The Fire Department called a still-in-box alarm for the fire at 508 W. 41st St.
A photo showed heavy fire damage to the front of the frame house with the aluminum siding melted away and the structure charred.
Still and Box – 508 W. 41st st all companies working pic.twitter.com/Lajv3g6b5a
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 17, 2021
The woman was not injured in the fire, but was taken to the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center for evaluation.