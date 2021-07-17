DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:41st Street, Canaryville, Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 83-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation Saturday afternoon when a fire broke out in Canaryville.

The Fire Department called a still-in-box alarm for the fire at 508 W. 41st St.

A photo showed heavy fire damage to the front of the frame house with the aluminum siding melted away and the structure charred.

The woman was not injured in the fire, but was taken to the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center for evaluation.

