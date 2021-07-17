CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 18 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Saturday afternoon, and three of them had been killed.
The first fatal shooting happened at 6:48 p.m. Friday. A 26-year-old man was on the street in the 12000 block of South Union Avenue in West Pullman when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Lawn.READ MORE: Driver Suspected Of Firing Shots Crashes Into 2 Cars While Going Wrong Way On Stevenson Expressway Exit Ramp, Then Gets Hit By Car Himself
At 11:57 p.m. Friday, a man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood. Police said the four men were standing outside when three other men came up and shot them all.
A 29-year-old man was shot in the head and back was pronounced dead on the scene. A 40-year-old man was shot in the hip and leg and aa 45-year-old man was also shot in the leg – both were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition. A 62-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the back and was taken to Stroger in good condition.READ MORE: 17-Year-Old Denied Bond In Fatal Attempted Carjacking Of Vietnam Veteran Keith Cooper
The suspects fled in a possible gray Nissan.
At 1:46 a.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was shot in the head by a man he knew during a quarrel in the 2800 block of West Van Buren Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. He was pronounced dead Mount Sinai Hospital.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Gradual Warming Pattern Continues
In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday:
-
- Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a 29-year-old man was walking in the 6900 block of South Parnell Avenue in Englewood when he heard shots and felt pain. He was struck twice in the leg, and told police he did not see the shooter or where the shots came from. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was in fair condition.
- At 8:15 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man was in a gangway in the 600 block of West 47th Street in Canaryville when someone in a passing vehicle shot him in the leg. He was drive by friend to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
- At 9:13 p.m. Friday, a 35-year-old woman was discovered in the 500 block of East 80th Street in Chatham with a gunshot wound to the lower backside. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was uncooperative with officers.
- At 9:50 p.m. Friday, a 32-year-old man was walking in the 5800 block of West Huron Street in South Austin when three men came up to him and announced a robbery while displaying a handgun. The victim was shot in the arm and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition. The robbers ran off.
- At 10 p.m. Friday, a 42-year-old man was standing in an alley in the 700 block of North Lotus Avenue when he was shot in the hand by another man. He ran to a home in the 200 block of North Pine Avenue and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition.
- At 10:50 p.m. Friday, a 20-year-old woman was outside in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when she was shot in the back and abdomen. She said she did not see the shooter and did not know where the shots came from, and she was dropped off by a friend at Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was in good condition.
- At 2:06 a.m. Saturday, a man got into a fight with a group of people in the 200 block of West Adams Street downtown before a woman in the group shot him in the chest and arm. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The woman who shot him stood 5 feet 8 inches tall and had dreadlocks, a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and a black hat.
- At 2:37 a.m. Saturday, a man and woman were outside on the street in the 12000 block of South Michigan Avenue in West Pullman when someone – possibly in a vehicle – shot them both. The 26-year-old man was grazed in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, while the 41-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.
- At 8:14 a.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was driving in the 4600 block of North Kedzie Avenue in Albany Park when a vehicle pulled up next to him and someone inside fired shots at him. He was shot once in the right side and self-transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 12:53 p.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 1500 block of East 95th Street in the Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside sot him. He was struck in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
- At 1:35 p.m. Saturday, a 40-year-old man was in a home in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue in Bronzeville when he heard shots and felt pain. He was struck in the thigh and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in fair condition.