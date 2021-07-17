DYER, Ind. (CBS) — Dyer, Indiana firefighters and police officers stepped in Saturday to rescue seven ducklings that fell down a drain.
The ducklings fell down a drain at a pond at Pheasant Hills Park in Dyer.
The fire department said the Momma Duck was reunited with all seven ducklings after they were joined by police officers and Dyer Public Works to rescue them with a net.
“Another great example of DFD, DPD and DPW working together. Birds of a feather….” the Dyer Fire Department wrote on Facebook.