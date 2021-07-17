DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
HICKORY HILLS, Ill. (CBS) — Two people are dead and four were hospitalized Saturday afternoon in a crash in Hickory Hills.

The crash happened at 89th Street and 86th Court in the near southwest suburb. Police and paramedics were called to the scene at 2:24 p.m.

Only car was involved in the crash. It was left spilt in half, CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported.

Two people were dead on the scene, and four others were taken to area hospitals, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Hickory Hills police Investigations Division at (708) 295-9313.

