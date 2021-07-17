ST. CHARLES, Ill. (CBS) — A man was charged with the accidental shooting of a guest at his St. Charles home in the head this week, and was police said he was also found with illegal marijuana.
At 3:31 p.m. Thursday, the St. Charles police and fire departments were called to an apartment in a 200 block of North Tyler Road after a man was shot. They found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head, and he was rushed to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva – where he remained in serious condition Saturday.
The man who called 911 – Jacob Kreuger, 22 – was taken into custody at the scene. St. Charles police learned that Kreuger and his guest – who was from Geneva – were handling a 9mm handgun when Kreuger accidentally discharged the firearm and the other man was shot in the head, police said.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for Kreuger's apartment and found numerous guns and marijuana.
He is now charged with armed violence with a dangerous weapon and discharge of a firearm causing great bodily harm, as well as illegal marijuana charges including possession with intent to deliver.