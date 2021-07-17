CHICAGO (CBS) — If you had property damage from the tornadoes that ripped through the Chicago area last month, you may be eligible for financial help from the federal government.
DuPage County was hit especially hard by an EF-3 tornado on the night of Sunday, June 20 – with neighborhoods in Naperville and Woodridge bearing the greatest brunt. Nearly 200 homes and businesses were ravaged, with damage estimates topping $5 million.
The Small Business Administration has approved long-term low-interest federal recovery loans. They cover damage to homes, other property, and economic injury to small businesses.
To learn more, go to SBA.gov.