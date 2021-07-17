CHICAGO (CBS) — Lance Lynn will be pitching for the White Sox for at least two more seasons.
Lynn and the Sox have agreed on a two-year, $38 million extension with a team option for 2024.
The two sides have seemed like a perfect match, and Lynn agrees.
"I think the big thing was knowing where you wan to be, and there's no point in going into free agent if you know where you want to be. So we were able to talk. We both wanted to, you know, make a deal, so when that's the case, it's easy and it's a no-brainer," Lynn said. "With the young talent – not only at the big-league level, but when you start seeing these guys come up – there's a window here to win. I'm super-excited about being a part of something here, and you know, to bring a championship to the South Side."
“It’s all a mutual commitment – mutual promises that you share,” said White Sox Manager Tony La Russa. “It’s very healthy, and it’s the perfect message to send to the players that they recognize that we’re getting closer and closer to being an October club, and Lance will be part of it.”