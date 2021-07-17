ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens cut the ribbon Saturday morning for a new pedestrian bridge in northwest suburban Rosemont.
The bridge connects the Rosemont entertainment district to the Cook County Forest Preserve's Des Plaines Trial and Catherine Chevalier Woods. Cook County Forest Preserves General Superintendent Arnold Randall, Cook County Commissioner Peter Silvestri (R-9th), and state Sen. Robert Martwick (D-Chicago) were also on hand for the ribbon-cutting.
The Bryn Mawr Des Plaines Trail Pedestrian Bridge measures 12 feet wider over the Des Plaines River, and it is designed for both walking and bike riding.
Its cost was just over $1.3 million. It was spearheaded by the Village of Rosemont with help from Franklin Park and the West Central Municipal Conference.
Rosemont contributed $268,000, while the rest of the funds came from the federal government.
“This bridge dedication marks the creation of a key access point to the Des Plaines Trail, but more than that it provides an opportunity for the users of the trail to come to Rosemont and experience our dining, shopping, entertainment, sports and much more,” Mayor Stephens said in a news release. “As more people become aware of this new bridge, I fully expect we’ll see more of them crossing into Rosemont to visit our restaurants and entertainment venues. The options are limitless.”
"Connecting the vibrant Rosemont entertainment district with the wonderful natural resources of the Forest Preserves is a win-win for residents, businesses and out-of-town visitors. This bridge is an economic development project, an alternative transportation option, a path to healthy exercise, and a doorway to the natural world," President Preckwinkle said in the release.
The bridge is part of a partnership between the Forest Preserve and suburbs along the Des Plaines River between Touhy and North avenues to improve the system for users. The Des Plaines Trail Advisory Group is planning for a possible $7 million in trail improvements focused on issues such as flooding, trail reconstructions, safety improvements at roadways and railroad crossings, and possible new trail connections.