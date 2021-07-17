DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) — As more people are gathering in groups, more elected officials are also now holding in-person town hall meetings.
On Saturday morning, U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-Illinois) hosted the Illinois delegation's first town hall since the pandemic began.
He met with vaccinated constituents in Downers Grove.
“It is really, really important for us to understand what the First Amendment does, who it protects, and how it works,” Casten told the group at the town hall.
Casten hosted more than 30 virtual town halls and community roundtables during the pandemic.
He has been urging everyone who can get vaccinated against COVID-19 to do it, especially with the Delta variant on the rise.