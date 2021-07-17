CHICAGO (CBS) — Crowds gathered at Navy Pier Saturday to see an annual majestic spectacle make a return to Lake Michigan.
Our cameras were there as the sailboats took off from Navy Pier for the Race to Mackinac Island. A total of 240 boats left in groups as they embarked on the 300-mile journey.
Many of the sailors have participated in this event year after year, but there were some first-timers as well.
The race takes about 50 to 60 hours.
This is the 112th year for this event. The race was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
The cruising division for the race took off on Friday afternoon.