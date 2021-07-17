CHICAGO (CBS) — Four men were shot, one fatally, in Chicago’s South Austin neigbhorhood just before midnight Friday.
Chicago police say they were in the 700 block of North Lockwood when three other men came up and started shooting.
One victim, who was 29 years old, was shot in the head and died at the scene.
The other three victims were hospitalized. Two were seriously injured. The other was grazed and in good condition, according to police.
Witnesses say the shooters ran to a nearby car and drove away.
No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.