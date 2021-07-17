DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:North Lockwood, shooting, South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four men were shot, one fatally, in Chicago’s South Austin neigbhorhood just before midnight Friday.

Chicago police say they were in the 700 block of North Lockwood when three other men came up and started shooting.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Cooler Temperatures, Lots Of Sunshine

One victim, who was 29 years old, was shot in the head and died at the scene.

READ MORE: Man Shot By Woman During Argument In Chicago Loop

The other three victims were hospitalized. Two were seriously injured. The other was grazed and in good condition, according to police.

Witnesses say the shooters ran to a nearby car and drove away.

MORE NEWS: Furniture Among Items Majorly Delayed Due To COVID-19 Effect On Supply Chains

No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff