By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — An 8-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the leg on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., the boy was riding in a car with a 28-year-old man in the 2000 block of West 83rd Street when someone in a black SUV shot them.

The man was hit in the back. He was treated and released from a hospital

The boy was take to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

