CHICAGO (CBS) — An 8-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the leg on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday morning.
Just after 1 a.m., the boy was riding in a car with a 28-year-old man in the 2000 block of West 83rd Street when someone in a black SUV shot them.READ MORE: Man Shot While Walking On Hubbard Street In River North
The man was hit in the back. He was treated and released from a hospitalREAD MORE: Chicago Weather: Sunny, Warm Week Ahead
The boy was take to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to his left leg.
No one is in custody.MORE NEWS: 6 People, Mostly Teenage Girls, Shot Outside West Side Party
Area Two detectives are investigating.