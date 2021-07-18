CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday issued an alert about a string of robberies in the Jefferson Park and Portage Park neighborhoods in recent days.
In each incident, the assailants have approached the victims on foot on bicycles while the victims have been walking in or near a city park. The assailants display handguns and announce a robbery, and then flee with the victims’ property.READ MORE: At Least 5 Killed, 48 Wounded So Far In Chicago Weekend Gun Violence; 9 Surviving Victims Under 18
The robberies have taken place at the following times and locations:READ MORE: Hyperlocal COVID-19 Vaccine Pop-Ups Held At Maxwell Street Market, Englewood Food Pantry
• At 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, in the 5300 block of West Berteau Avenue;
• At 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, in the 4600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue;
• At 7:30 a.m. Friday, July 16, in the 5300 block of West Wilson Avenue.
There are two suspects, both between 16 and 20 years old. They were wearing masks and dark clothing in each incident.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will There Be Another Relief Payment?
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.