CHICAGO (CBS) — City health officials are trying to make COVID vaccines more accessible for those who have not yet received shots.
There were several pop-up vaccination sites set up around the city on Sunday, including one at the Maxwell Street Market on the Near West Side.
Outdoor tents were set up there so shoppers and browsers could stop in and just roll up their sleeves and get a free vaccination.
Meanwhile in Englewood on Sunday, a combination community food pantry and pet supply drive at 75th Street and Stewart Avenue also offered COVID-19 vaccinations.
Other pop-ups took place at parks, churches, and food pantries.
There will be other hyperlocal vaccination events in neighborhoods across Chicago through Friday.
The following is the list of events for the week of July 17. Find more information on the city's website.
Monday, July 19
- CTA Stop – Blue Line/Belmont: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- CTA Stop – 95th & Dan Ryan Red Line: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- CTA Stop – 35th/Archer Orange Line: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- CTA Stop – 119th Halsted Vax Bus Station: 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 20
- CPS: Chicago Vocational Career Academy: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Vaccination Station (Vax Bus) – Austin: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- After School Matters at Gately Park: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Metra Station – 115th St. and Kensington: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, July 21
- CPS: Theodore Roosevelt High School: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Food Pantry – St. Kevin Catholic Church: 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Vaccination Station (Vax Bus) – Atlas Senior Center: 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- After School Matters at Millennium Park: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- CPS: Morrill Elementary School (Annex Building): 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Thursday, July 22
- CPS: Michele Clark High School: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- After School Matters at Lutz Family Center: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Vaccination Station (Vax Bus)– Salvation Army: 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Metra Station – 93rd Street: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Back Of The Yard Neighborhood Council: 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Movies in the Park – Wentworth Park: 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- SWOP Chicago: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Friday, July 23
- North Austin Public Library: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- CTA Stop – Brown Line/Kimball: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- CTA Stop – 35th/Archer Orange Line: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
New events will be added weekley to the city's calendar.
The city also offers in-home COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made by calling (312) 746-4835 or going to www.chicago.gov/athome.