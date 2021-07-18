CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were asking for help from the public in finding a Jeep Renegade that ran a red light and struck a pedestrian in the Park Manor neighborhood.
At 2:24 a.m., the Renegade was headed east on 71st Street and ran the red light at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said.
The Jeep then went on to strike a 61-year-old pedestrian of an unspecified gender, who was knocked to the ground and suffered life-threatening injuries.
The Jeep kept going east on 71st Street. It sustained damage to its front amber side reflector.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.