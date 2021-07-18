CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot to death Saturday night in west suburban Joliet, according to Joliet Police.
Around 9:40 p.m. the 40-year-old man was found shot multiple times in the parking lot outside Cantigny Post 367 VFW Hall at 826 Horseshoe Drive.
The Joliet Fire Department took him to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Joliet Police Investigations at (815)724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at (800)323-6734 ro online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.