DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Joliet, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot to death Saturday night in west suburban Joliet, according to Joliet Police.

Around 9:40 p.m. the 40-year-old man was found shot multiple times in the parking lot outside Cantigny Post 367 VFW Hall at 826 Horseshoe Drive.

READ MORE: At Least 4 Killed, 46 Wounded So Far In Chicago Weekend Gun Violence; 9 Surviving Victims Under 18

The Joliet Fire Department took him to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Hickory Hills Crash Leaves 4 Dead, 2 Injured; Car Split In Half

Police are investigating.

MORE NEWS: 8-Year-Old Boy Shot While Riding In Car On South Side

Anyone with information is asked to contact Joliet Police Investigations at (815)724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at (800)323-6734 ro online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff