CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re a renter struggling in the coronavirus pandemic, you can still get help from the State of Illinois – but you’ll need to hurry.
Online applications for the current round of rental assistance are due by 11:59 p.m. the present Sunday night.
Gov. JB Pritzker said there will be an additional round of assistance this fall.
The State of Illinois' moratorium on evictions will be lifted in phases – starting in August, and continuing through the summer. So you will still be able to get help from the state, but you will be expected to start paying your rent again.
To learn more, log onto the Illinois Housing Development Authority website.