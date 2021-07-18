DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Loop, Downtown Chicago, State Street, Sundays On State

CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a glorious day to enjoy shopping, live music, art, food trucks, and a little Double Dutch jump rope right in the heart of the Loop Sunday.

After a rainy kickoff event a week ago, the weather was much better this Sunday for the second week of Sundays on State.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather; Dry Pattern And Continued Warmup

Several blocks of State Street, between Lake and Madison streets, are closed to traffic for family fun.

READ MORE: Online Illinois Rental Assistance Applications Due By 11:59 p.m. Sunday

Among the arts and cultural offerings available at Sundays on State this week were Dzika Fitness with its bringing pop music-fueled fitness classes; Heritage Bikes and Coffee; the W Chicago City Center interactive experience; and a Chicago Culture Gear pop-up shop.

The goal of Sundays on State is to get people back into the Loop safely and help businesses that have been struggling during the pandemic.

MORE NEWS: Devastated Families Remember 4 People Killed In Hickory Hills Crash That Split Car In Half

Sundays on State will give people something to do until 8 p.m. on select Sundays until September, and it’s free.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff