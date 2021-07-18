CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a glorious day to enjoy shopping, live music, art, food trucks, and a little Double Dutch jump rope right in the heart of the Loop Sunday.
After a rainy kickoff event a week ago, the weather was much better this Sunday for the second week of Sundays on State.
Several blocks of State Street, between Lake and Madison streets, are closed to traffic for family fun.
Among the arts and cultural offerings available at Sundays on State this week were Dzika Fitness with its bringing pop music-fueled fitness classes; Heritage Bikes and Coffee; the W Chicago City Center interactive experience; and a Chicago Culture Gear pop-up shop.
The goal of Sundays on State is to get people back into the Loop safely and help businesses that have been struggling during the pandemic.
Sundays on State will give people something to do until 8 p.m. on select Sundays until September, and it’s free.