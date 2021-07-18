CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people, mostly teenagers, were injured in a mass shooting at a West Side party Saturday night.
Five of the victims were girls and women between 12 and 19. One man in his 20s was also shot.
All were alive Saturday morning and expected to recover.
Police say the victims were standing outside of a party near Ohio and Lavergne just before midnight when a dark colored SUV drove up and someone inside shot at the people on the sidewalk.
Three of the victims were taken to Stroger Hospital. A 15-year-old girl was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a graze wound to the head. The youngest victim, who is 12, suffered a graze wound to her hand. Family members drover her to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. The sixth victim was a man in his 20s who was shot in the backside.
Police spent the night trying to interview witnesses.
No one was in custody Saturday morning.