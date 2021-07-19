CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded late Monday in Rogers Park.
At 5:34 p.m., the boy was shot in the buttocks in the 6700 block of North Greenview Avenue, police said.
He was listed in good condition following the shooting.
Area Three detectives were investigating late Monday.
Further details were not immediately released.