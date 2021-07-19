MARSEILLES, Ill. (CBS) — A battery fire was burning late Monday near the LaSalle Generating Station in Marseilles, Illinois.
The Marseilles Fire Department was on the scene for the battery fire just west of the generating station. The fire was contained by just before 4 p.m., but the LaSalle County Sheriff's office said the scene would remain active for a while.
The sheriff's office said there was no immediate threat to the surrounding area.
The sheriff’s office emphasized that this is a different kind of battery fire than the one that broke out late last month in Morris. In that incident, a building containing 100 tons of lithium-ion batteries caught fire and prompted an evacuation order that went on for days.
For the Marseilles fire, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency was conducting air sampling to be safe.
But the sheriff’s office reiterated that there was not threat to nearby communities.