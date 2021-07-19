CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 59 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Monday morning, and 10 of them had been killed.

At least eight of the surviving victims were under 18, with the youngest being just 8 years old.

On Saturday night, six people were shot outside a party in the South Austin neighborhood – all but two of them girls under 18.

The victims were standing on the sidewalk on Ohio Street near Lavergne Avenue at 11:40 p.m., when someone in a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle shot them all.

Three of the victims were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. A 15-year-old girl was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a graze wound to the head. The youngest victim, who is 12, suffered a graze wound to her hand. Family members drove her to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. The sixth victim was a 25-year-old man who was shot in the backside and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was treated and released.

At 1:05 a.m. Sunday, a shooting in South Chicago left an 8-year-old boy injured along with a 28-year-old man. They were both in a moving vehicle in the 2000 block of West 83rd Street when someone in a black sport-utility vehicle fired shots. The man was shot in the back and was treated and released from Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, while the boy was taken to Advocate Christ in good condition with a shot to the left leg.

The first fatal shooting happened at 6:48 p.m. Friday. A 26-year-old man was on the street in the 12000 block of South Union Avenue in West Pullman when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Lawn.

At 11:57 p.m. Friday, a man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood. Police said the four men were standing outside when three other men came up and shot them all.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the head and back was pronounced dead on the scene. A 40-year-old man was shot in the hip and leg and aa 45-year-old man was also shot in the leg – both were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition. A 62-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the back and was taken to Stroger in good condition.

The suspects fled in a possible gray Nissan.

At 1:46 a.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was shot in the head by a man he knew during a quarrel in the 2800 block of West Van Buren Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. He was pronounced dead Mount Sinai Hospital.

At 11:23 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old woman and a man of an unknown age were standing in the 7600 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when someone in a black sport-utility vehicle fired shots. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the right knee and was in fair condition, but the man was pronounced dead at the same hospital with gunshot wounds throughout the body.

At 12:38 a.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 5100 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone in a gray sedan shot him. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At 4:08 p.m. Sunday, a man of an unknown age was standing near the street in the 1700 block of West 79th Street when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot in the abdomen and hand and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

At 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man was approached by another man who pulled a gun and shot him in the 5500 block of West Rice Street in South Austin. The victim as struck in the shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.

At 10:24 p.m. Sunday, a man was talking to someone in a parked black sedan in the 7700 block of South Normal Avenue in the Auburn Park neighborhood when someone in the car shot him. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body and was pronounced dead there.

In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday: