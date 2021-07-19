CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 59 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Monday morning, and 10 of them had been killed.
At least eight of the surviving victims were under 18, with the youngest being just 8 years old.
On Saturday night, six people were shot outside a party in the South Austin neighborhood – all but two of them girls under 18.
The victims were standing on the sidewalk on Ohio Street near Lavergne Avenue at 11:40 p.m., when someone in a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle shot them all.
Three of the victims were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. A 15-year-old girl was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a graze wound to the head. The youngest victim, who is 12, suffered a graze wound to her hand. Family members drove her to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. The sixth victim was a 25-year-old man who was shot in the backside and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was treated and released.
At 1:05 a.m. Sunday, a shooting in South Chicago left an 8-year-old boy injured along with a 28-year-old man. They were both in a moving vehicle in the 2000 block of West 83rd Street when someone in a black sport-utility vehicle fired shots. The man was shot in the back and was treated and released from Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, while the boy was taken to Advocate Christ in good condition with a shot to the left leg.
The first fatal shooting happened at 6:48 p.m. Friday. A 26-year-old man was on the street in the 12000 block of South Union Avenue in West Pullman when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Lawn.
At 11:57 p.m. Friday, a man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood. Police said the four men were standing outside when three other men came up and shot them all.
A 29-year-old man was shot in the head and back was pronounced dead on the scene. A 40-year-old man was shot in the hip and leg and aa 45-year-old man was also shot in the leg – both were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition. A 62-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the back and was taken to Stroger in good condition.
The suspects fled in a possible gray Nissan.
At 1:46 a.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was shot in the head by a man he knew during a quarrel in the 2800 block of West Van Buren Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. He was pronounced dead Mount Sinai Hospital.
At 11:23 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old woman and a man of an unknown age were standing in the 7600 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when someone in a black sport-utility vehicle fired shots. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the right knee and was in fair condition, but the man was pronounced dead at the same hospital with gunshot wounds throughout the body.
At 12:38 a.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 5100 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone in a gray sedan shot him. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
At 4:08 p.m. Sunday, a man of an unknown age was standing near the street in the 1700 block of West 79th Street when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot in the abdomen and hand and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
At 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man was approached by another man who pulled a gun and shot him in the 5500 block of West Rice Street in South Austin. The victim as struck in the shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.
At 10:24 p.m. Sunday, a man was talking to someone in a parked black sedan in the 7700 block of South Normal Avenue in the Auburn Park neighborhood when someone in the car shot him. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body and was pronounced dead there.
In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday:
- Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a 29-year-old man was walking in the 6900 block of South Parnell Avenue in Englewood when he heard shots and felt pain. He was struck twice in the leg, and told police he did not see the shooter or where the shots came from. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was in fair condition.
- At 8:15 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man was in a gangway in the 600 block of West 47th Street in Canaryville when someone in a passing vehicle shot him in the leg. He was drive by friend to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
- At 9:13 p.m. Friday, a 35-year-old woman was discovered in the 500 block of East 80th Street in Chatham with a gunshot wound to the lower backside. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was uncooperative with officers.
- At 9:50 p.m. Friday, a 32-year-old man was walking in the 5800 block of West Huron Street in South Austin when three men came up to him and announced a robbery while displaying a handgun. The victim was shot in the arm and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition. The robbers ran off.
- At 10 p.m. Friday, a 42-year-old man was standing in an alley in the 700 block of North Lotus Avenue when he was shot in the hand by another man. He ran to a home in the 200 block of North Pine Avenue and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition.
- At 10:50 p.m. Friday, a 20-year-old woman was outside in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when she was shot in the back and abdomen. She said she did not see the shooter and did not know where the shots came from, and she was dropped off by a friend at Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was in good condition.
- At 2:06 a.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man got into a fight with a group of people in the 200 block of West Adams Street downtown before a woman in the group shot him in the chest and arm. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The woman who shot him stood 5 feet 8 inches tall and had dreadlocks, a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and a black hat.
- At 2:37 a.m. Saturday, a man and woman were outside on the street in the 12000 block of South Michigan Avenue in West Pullman when someone – possibly in a vehicle – shot them both. The 26-year-old man was grazed in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, while the 41-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.
- At 8:14 a.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was driving in the 4600 block of North Kedzie Avenue in Albany Park when a vehicle pulled up next to him and someone inside fired shots at him. He was shot once in the right side and self-transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 12:53 p.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 1500 block of East 95th Street in the Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside sot him. He was struck in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
- At 1:35 p.m. Saturday, a 40-year-old man was in a home in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue in Bronzeville when he heard shots and felt pain. He was struck in the thigh and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in fair condition.
- At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 2600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Logan Square when he was shot in the right arm. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.
- At 2:48 p.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were in an alley behind the 4200 block of North Bernard Street in Irving Park when they were shot and wounded. The younger man was shot in the right arm and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, while the older man was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to Swedish Hospital in critical condition.
- At 3:40 p.m. Saturday, a 14-year-old boy was in a gas station parking lot in the 1200 block of West 87th Street in Auburn Gresham when he was shot in the left leg. He was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in fair condition.
- At 5:57 p.m. Saturday, two teenage boys – ages 16 and 18 – were on the sidewalk in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place in Little Village when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot them both. They were both struck multiple times in the body and were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.
- At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was in the street in the 6900 block of South Michigan Avenue in Park Manor when he was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
- At 7:48 p.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 8200 block of South Laflin Street in Auburn Gresham when another man came up and shot him. The victim was shot in the chest and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.
- At 8:44 p.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old girl was in the back seat of a moving vehicle in the 7700 block of South Kingston Avenue in South Shore when shots were fired. She was taken to the U of C Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.
- At 9:50 p.m. Saturday, a 48-year-old man in a quarrel with two people he knew in the 7000 block of South Carpenter Street in Englewood when someone fired shots. The victim was shot in the right foot and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.
- At 10:59 p.m. Saturday, a 43-year-old of an unspecified gender was standing in the 5100 block of South Calumet Avenue in Washington Park when someone in a green sedan fired shots. The victim was taken to the U of C Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left knee and a graze wound to the body.
- At 11:44 p.m. Saturday, a 44-year-old was in a fight when a shot was fired in the 3700 block of West 65th Street in West Lawn. The victim as taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the right leg.
- At 1:45 a.m. Sunday, a 19-year-old man was standing in an alley behind the 300 block of North Mayfield Avenue in South Austin when two men came up and shot him. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.
- At 1:53 a.m. Sunday, a 37-year-old woman was found in an alley with gunshots to her abdomen and legs in the 4700 block of West Harrison Street in West Garfield Park. She was driven to Loretto Hospital by a friend and was transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.
- At 2:51 a.m. Sunday, an 18-year-old was standing in the parking lot of a hotel in the 3900 block of South Michigan Avenue in Bronzeville when a shot was fired from a black SUV that crashed. The victim was taken to the U of C Medical Center in fair condition with a shot to the right leg.
- At 2:52 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street in River North when someone on foot shot him. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition with a shot to the abdomen.
- At 3:19 a.m. Sunday, a 45-year-old man was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the neck in the 100 block of East 36th Street in Bronzeville. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center in critical condition.
- At 3:20 a.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old man was in an apartment in the 6100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in West Woodlawn when a man he knew fired shots. The victim was taken to the U of C Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the back.
- At 3:38 a.m. Sunday, a 40-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 0-99 block of West 68th Street in Greater Grand Crossing when he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.
- At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, a 33-year-old man was walking north in the 6800 block of South Artesian Avenue in Chicago Lawn when an assailant came up and fired multiple shots. The victim was shot once in the chest and once in the upper back, and was taken to Advocate Christ, where he was stabilized.
- At 10:59 a.m. Sunday, a 36-year-old man pointed a gun at a 32-year-old woman in the 4300 block of South Wentworth Avenue in Fuller Park. The suspect went on to discharge his concealed firearm and shoot himself in the right leg. He was placed in custody by police at the scene and was taken to Advocate Christ, where his condition was stabilized. The woman at whom he pointed the gun was not injured, police said.
- At 12:58 p.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man was riding a motorcycle in the 4900 block of West Chicago Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him. The victim was wounded in the buttocks and abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
- At 1:38 p.m. Sunday, a 37-year-old man was on the front porch of a home in the 6000 block of South Carpenter Street in Englewood when he was shot in the chest. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center in serious condition.
- At 7:34 p.m. Sunday, a 35-year-old man was handing a gun to someone he knew in the 1800 block of South Millard Avenue in Lawndale, when the firearm accidentally went off and struck the man in the leg. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
