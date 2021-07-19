CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating a reported shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 63rd Street.
The driver told police someone shot at their car around 1 a.m. Video shows the victim’s car with several bullet holes on the passenger side.READ MORE: Crash Involving Motorcycle Closes Northbound Lanes On I-94 Near Wilson Avenue
ISP confirmed shell casings were recovered from the scene.READ MORE: At Least 10 Killed, 49 Wounded So Far In Chicago Weekend Gun Violence; 9 Surviving Victims Under 18
No injuries were reported.
Outbound lanes are now open.MORE NEWS: Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Car In Lincolnwood; Police Searching For Driver