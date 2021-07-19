DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Dan Ryan Expressway, expressway shooting, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating a reported shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 63rd Street.

The driver told police someone shot at their car around 1 a.m. Video shows the victim’s car with several bullet holes on the passenger side.

ISP confirmed shell casings were recovered from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Outbound lanes are now open.

