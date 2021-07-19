CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl was shot and wounded Monday evening in the Homan Square neighborhood on the city’s West Side.
At 7:36 p.m., the victim was in a park in the 3700 block of West Arthington Street when a man came up on foot and shot her, police said. Boler Park is located on the block.
The girl was struck in the lower back and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition, police said.
The girl was not the intended target, police said.
No one was in custody Monday night. Area Four detectives were investigating.