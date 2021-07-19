CHICAGO (CBS) — Three more $100,000 cash prizes were announced Monday in the Illinois vaccine lottery, with winners in Chicago, Berwyn, and Joliet.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will notify the winners Monday afternoon by phone from 312-814-3524, and or/email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov.

Winners can remain anonymous, and have seven days to claim their prize. The state will announce any winners who choose to go public in eight days.

Winners will not be asked for any personal information in the initial phone call or email notification. They will have seven days to complete, sign, and send their authorization form to the state to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then assist them with the claims process.

The state’s “All In For The Win” lottery is open to anyone age 12 and up who has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois.

Throughout summer, the Illinois Lottery will be drawing names of adults who have been vaccinated, and giving out cash prizes ranging from $100,000 to $1 million. For kids age 12 to 17 who have had at least one dose of the vaccine, they can win a Bright Start college savings plan worth $150,000 each – the equivalent of a full ride at any four-year public university in Illinois.

The state announced the first $1 million cash prize for the vaccine lottery on July 8, along with three $150,000 scholarships for youths between the ages of 12 and 17. The first three $100,000 cash prize winners were announced on July 12.

Illinois will award a total of three $1 million cash prizes, forty $100,000 cash prizes, and twenty $150,000 scholarships.

For more information on the prizes and schedule of the ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery, visit allin.illinois.gov.