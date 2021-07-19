JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized Monday night after being shot in the chest in the Wedgewood Estates community on the edge of Joliet.
At 4:44 p.m., Joliet police were called to the 2200 block of Pebble Beach Drive in the Wedgewood Estates subdivision – located between Joliet and Plainfield.
The victim was taken to AMITA Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet with non-life-threatening injuries.
Joliet police were investigating Monday night. There was no immediate danger to the public.