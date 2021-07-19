DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized Monday night after being shot in the chest in the Wedgewood Estates community on the edge of Joliet.

At 4:44 p.m., Joliet police were called to the 2200 block of Pebble Beach Drive in the Wedgewood Estates subdivision – located between Joliet and Plainfield.

The victim was taken to AMITA Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet with non-life-threatening injuries.

Joliet police were investigating Monday night. There was no immediate danger to the public.

