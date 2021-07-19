DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The White Sox’ Luis Robert has been cleared to go on a minor league rehab assignment – after having been out since May 2 with an injury.

Robert will head to Winston-Salem, North Carolina Wednesday.

Robert was hurt running to first base in the first inning on Sunday, May 2, as the White Sox took on the Cleveland Indians. The White Sox say tests revealed a grade-three strain – or a complete tear of his hip-flexor muscle.

The next day, the White Sox said it would be 12 to 16 weeks before he could resume baseball activities.

Robert said he is surprised he’s returning this soon.

