CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bulls’ Zach LaVine has been placed under health and safety protocols and will not be traveling to Tokyo with the USA Basketball team on Monday.
USA Basketball was not more specific, but did say the Olympic team hopes LaVine will be able to join the team in Tokyo later in the week.READ MORE: $3.8 Billion Redevelopment Plan For Old Michael Reese Hospital Site Moves A Step Closer To Reality
Zach LaVine has been placed under USA Basketball’s health & safety protocols & will not travel with the team to Tokyo today.
We hope that Zach will be able to join the team in Tokyo later this week.READ MORE: Battery Fire Breaks Out In Marseilles, Ilinois
— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 19, 2021
In April, LaVine tested positive for COVID-19 and missed about three weeks with the Bulls during the NBA season.MORE NEWS: 17-Year-Old Charged With Reckless Homicide In Hickory Hills Crash That Killed 4 Teenagers
At that time, he said he only had mild symptoms and doesn’t know how he got it.