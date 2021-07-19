DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bulls, Chicago Bulls, Health And Safety Protocols, Tokyo, Tokyo Olympics, USA Basketball, Zach LaVine

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bulls’ Zach LaVine has been placed under health and safety protocols and will not be traveling to Tokyo with the USA Basketball team on Monday.

USA Basketball was not more specific, but did say the Olympic team hopes LaVine will be able to join the team in Tokyo later in the week.

In April, LaVine tested positive for COVID-19 and missed about three weeks with the Bulls during the NBA season.

At that time, he said he only had mild symptoms and doesn’t know how he got it.

