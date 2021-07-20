LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — On Sunday, July 18, a female pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash in Lincolnwood. Two days later, the driver of the car turned himself in to Lincolnwood Police.
CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe reported Monday morning that on Sunday night around 9:00 p.m., Lincolnwood Police were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash in the eastbound lanes of Touhy Avenue between McCormick Boulevard and Town Center Drive. A 63-year-old woman was struck by a car, taken to Amita Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston and was pronounced dead a short time later.
On Tuesday, July 20, an 18 year old male, alongside his attorney, went into the Lincolnwood Police Department and admitted to being the driver of the car that was involved in the crash. His car, a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, matched the description and was turned over to the police was evidence processing.
Marcia D. Morris, age 63 of Chicago, was identified as the woman who was fatally struck in this incident, the Lincolnwood Police Department said. The Department extends their condolences to her family.