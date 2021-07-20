CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities in Wisconsin have issued an Amber Alert for four missing children, who are believed to be with their mother, who is not responding to attempts by friends and family to contact her.
According to the Amber Alert, 23-year-old Ariania Boutwell left Racine around 4 p.m. Monday with her four children — 7-year-old Zy'Mere White, 4-year-old Zairee White, 2-year-old Zamari White, and 6-month-old Zakyi White.
"Boutwell is not responding to any contact by friends or family. The Racine Police Department is concerned for the safety of Boutwell and her children," the alert stated.
Officials said Boutwell is driving a red 2016 Chevrolet Sonic, which might have a temporary Illinois license plate. Racine Police said the vehicle has cheetah print seat coverings and a cheetah print steering wheel cover.
Anyone who sees Boutwell or her children should call 911 or contact Racine Police at 262-886-2300