DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:AMBER Alert, missing children, Racine, Wisconsin

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities in Wisconsin have issued an Amber Alert for four missing children, who are believed to be with their mother, who is not responding to attempts by friends and family to contact her.

According to the Amber Alert, 23-year-old Ariania Boutwell left Racine around 4 p.m. Monday with her four children — 7-year-old Zy’Mere White, 4-year-old Zairee White, 2-year-old Zamari White, and 6-month-old Zakyi White.

READ MORE: Two Women Injured When Driver Plows Into Diners On Outdoor Patio In Evanston

An Amber Alert has been issued for four missing children from Racine, Wisconsin: 7-year-old Zy’Mere White, 4-year-old Zairee White, 2-year-old Zamari White, and 6-month-old Zakyi White. (Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

“Boutwell is not responding to any contact by friends or family. The Racine Police Department is concerned for the safety of Boutwell and her children,” the alert stated.

READ MORE: Union Workers At Chicago Housing Authority Call On Board To Reevaluate Maintenance & Janitorial Contracts

Officials said Boutwell is driving a red 2016 Chevrolet Sonic, which might have a temporary Illinois license plate. Racine Police said the vehicle has cheetah print seat coverings and a cheetah print steering wheel cover.

MORE NEWS: CTA Yellow Line Shut Down Due To Signal Problems

Authorities in Wisconsin say they are looking for 23-year-old Ariania Boutwell, who left home with her four children on July 19, 2021, and isn’t responding to contact by friends and family. (Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Anyone who sees Boutwell or her children should call 911 or contact Racine Police at 262-886-2300

CBS 2 Chicago Staff