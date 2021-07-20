BERKELEY, Ill. (CBS) — Police in west suburban Berkeley on Tuesday found skeletal remains believed to belong to a man who was reported missing last October, after fleeing from police “for his alleged involvement in a commercial burglary to a local gas station.”
A construction crew working on an expressway expansion project found the remains were found around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday in an area between the Tri-State Tollway and the Eisenhower Expressway, just south of St. Charles Road, according to Illinois State Police and Berkeley Police.READ MORE: Scorching Report From Independent Monitoring Team Says Chicago Police Were Not Prepared Or Trained For Civil Unrest In Wake Of George Floyd Protests
Police said they believe the remains belong to Delbert Miller, who was reported missing in Chicago in November 2020, and “had been last seen in Berkeley in October of 2020 after fleeing the scene of and successfully evading arrest for his alleged involvement in a commercial burglary to a local gas station.”READ MORE: Gamma Variant Accounts For 4 Times More Illinois COVID-19 Cases Than Better Known Delta Variant
According to a missing person flyer, Miller was last seen leaving the scene of a car crash near the site where his body was found on Tuesday.MORE NEWS: Arson, Bomb Threats Among Crimes That Have Been Keeping Illinois Unemployment Offices Closed, Governor's Office Says
Illinois State Police were investigating, and said foul play is not suspected. An autopsy to determine the body’s identity and the cause of death has been scheduled for Wednesday.