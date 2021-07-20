CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were critically injured when a car crashed into a restaurant early Tuesday morning in the Cragin neighborhood.
Witnesses told police a 28-year-old man was speeding on the 5200 block of West Belmont Avenue shortly after 4 a.m., when he crashed into the side of a restaurant.
Paramedics took the driver and his passenger to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.
Area Five detectives were investigating, and police said the driver is expected to face traffic citations.