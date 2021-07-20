DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — After temperatures reached 89 degrees in The Loop, a cool front will cross our area in the next few hours creating a sharp drop in temperatures, especially lakeside.

Highs So Far: 07.20.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Gusty north/northeast winds will build waves to 3 to 6 feet.

READ MORE: Driver Strikes Car, Building In River North
Beach Hazards: 07.20.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

A Beach Hazards Statement goes into effect from 7 p.m. Monday until noon Tuesday for a high risk of rip currents.

The Lake Michigan water temperature is about as warm as it gets for us – currently at 73 degrees – so many are probably tempted to swim.

This front should come through rain free (only a small sprinkle chance). The cool wind shift and falling temperatures will be most noticeable.

READ MORE: Skeletal Remains Found In West Suburban Berkeley; Believed To Be Man Reported Missing In October 2020

On Tuesday night, the low is 65. On Wednesday, it will be much cooler with a lake breeze and highs only in the 70s. The normal high is 85 degrees.

At A Glance Tomorrow: 07.20.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

An Air Quality Alert still holds until midnight for Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties in Indiana. The haze we saw today is a result of smoke from the wildfires from both Canada and the western U.S.

On Thursday, the high climbs back to 87.

7 Day Forecast: 07.20.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Heat will build for the weekend, with both days in the upper 80’s/lower 90s and dewpoints in the low to mid 70s. The heat index values will approach triple digits. Heat Advisory criteria is 105 degrees.

MORE NEWS: Two Women Injured When Driver Plows Into Diners On Outdoor Patio In Downtown Evanston

We’ll keep an eye on a late day strong storm threat Saturday into the evening hours as a front moves into our area.

Mary Kay Kleist