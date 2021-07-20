CHICAGO (CBS) — After temperatures reached 89 degrees in The Loop, a cool front will cross our area in the next few hours creating a sharp drop in temperatures, especially lakeside.

Gusty north/northeast winds will build waves to 3 to 6 feet.

A Beach Hazards Statement goes into effect from 7 p.m. Monday until noon Tuesday for a high risk of rip currents.

The Lake Michigan water temperature is about as warm as it gets for us – currently at 73 degrees – so many are probably tempted to swim.

This front should come through rain free (only a small sprinkle chance). The cool wind shift and falling temperatures will be most noticeable.

On Tuesday night, the low is 65. On Wednesday, it will be much cooler with a lake breeze and highs only in the 70s. The normal high is 85 degrees.

An Air Quality Alert still holds until midnight for Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties in Indiana. The haze we saw today is a result of smoke from the wildfires from both Canada and the western U.S.

On Thursday, the high climbs back to 87.

Heat will build for the weekend, with both days in the upper 80’s/lower 90s and dewpoints in the low to mid 70s. The heat index values will approach triple digits. Heat Advisory criteria is 105 degrees.

We’ll keep an eye on a late day strong storm threat Saturday into the evening hours as a front moves into our area.