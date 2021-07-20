CHICAGO (CBS)– An even warmer day is ahead.
Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the upper 80s near 90 degrees with sunny skies.READ MORE: Chicago Animal Care And Control Giving Away Free Collars, Dog Tags Tuesday
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties in northwest Indiana.READ MORE: American Airlines To Fly Millions Of Vaccine Doses Out Of Chicago To Guatemala
A Beach Hazards Statement has been posted for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
MORE NEWS: 4 Men Wounded In Mass Shooting In Homan Square, Police Say
A few showers possible late in the evening, mainly north.