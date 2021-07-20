DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Weather, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– An even warmer day is ahead.

Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the upper 80s near 90 degrees with sunny skies.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties in northwest Indiana.

A Beach Hazards Statement has been posted for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

A few showers possible late in the evening, mainly north.

