By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A car struck another vehicle and a building in River North Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:33 p.m., a Chevrolet was traveling south on LaSalle Boulevard at Chicago Avenue when it struck a Honda that was trying to turn left onto Chicago Avenue from LaSalle, police said.

The Chevrolet then struck a building, police said.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and a of an unknown age was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital for observation, police said.

No citations were injured.

