CHICAGO (CBS) — The man convicted of driving the getaway car in the murder of 15-year-oold honor student Hadiya Pendleton was sentenced to 42 years in prison on Tuesday.
Kenneth Williams as found guilty of first-degree murder back in August of 2018.
He was sentenced to 35 years in prison for first-degree murder and another seven for aggravated battery, to be served consecutively.
Williams will get credit for 3,083 in custody.
After he finishes his prison term, he faces 3 years mandatory supervised release.
A jury convicted another man, Micheail Ward, of pulling the trigger and killing 15-year-old Hadiya, who was an honors student and a drum majorette at King College Prep High School, and.
She and some classmates had gone to Vivian Gordon Harsh Park on the 4500 block of South Oakenwald Avenue on Jan. 29, 2013, and were taking cover from a rainstorm, when prosecutors said Ward opened fire.
Prosecutors said Ward thought he was shooting at rival gang members. Instead, he killed Hadiya.
The shooting happened a week after Hadiya had performed with her school band at President Barack Obama’s inauguration for his second term in Washington. Coincidentally, Hadiya had also appeared in a public service announcement about gang violence in late 2008.
Ward was sentenced to 84 years in prison in January 2019.