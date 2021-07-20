CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was struck and critically injured Tuesday evening while crossing the street at the busy intersection of Touhy and Western avenues in West Rogers Park.
Police said a 96-year-old woman was driving a red Toyota Corolla south on Western Avenue before making a right turn onto Touhy Avenue. As the woman tried to turn right, struck the 75-year-odl man, who was crossing the street in the crosswalk, police said.
The man suffered trauma to the rear of his head and was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, police said.
The woman who was driving refused medical treatment. Traffic citations were pending.