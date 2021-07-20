SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) — A driver is dead after a crash in Schaumburg on Monday.
Schaumburg police said Tuesday that they were called for a crash at West Frontage and Woodfield roads 1:13 p.m. the day before.
Police said a black Jeep Cherokee was headed south on West Frontage Road and was going through to the intersection at Woodfield Road with the green light, while a Jeep Cherokee was headed east on Woodfield Road and ran a red light. The Jeep hit the driver's side of the Ford, police said.
The driver of the Ford – Cary Aiello, 51, of Schaumburg – was killed. The driver of the Jeep – a 31-year-old man from Bartlett – was taken to AMITA Health Alexian Brother Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where his condition was stabilized.
Each vehicle was occupied only by its driver at the time.
Schaumburg police were investigating the crash Tuesday afternoon.