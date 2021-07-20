CHICAGO (CBS)– Otters at the Shedd Aquarium are staying cool as temperatures heat up.
The Shedd shared Cooper Watson crunching on some ice cubes, helping him stay cool while out of the water and tapping into the otter's natural foraging behaviors.
MORE NEWS: Woman Stabbed On CTA Blue Line Train
It's hot out there—cool down with ice crunches provided by Cooper and Watson! 🦦
Ice and frozen snacks provide enrichment that taps into the sea otters' natural foraging behaviors while keeping them cool while out of the water. pic.twitter.com/TkAIJliRqS
— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) July 19, 2021
This is an enrichment activity for the otters.