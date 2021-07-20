DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Otters at the Shedd Aquarium are staying cool as temperatures heat up.

The Shedd shared Cooper Watson crunching on some ice cubes, helping him stay cool while out of the water and tapping into the otter’s natural foraging behaviors.

This is an enrichment activity for the otters.

