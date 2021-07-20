CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was attacked and stabbed while riding a CTA Blue Line train Tuesday morning.
According to police, the 36-year-old woman was approached by two men, in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue around 5:30 a.m. The men punched her in the face and the woman pulled out a knife and cut one of the offenders.
Police said one the offenders then took the knife during the altercation and stabbed the woman multiple times in the face.
She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The offenders fled on foot and no one is in custody.