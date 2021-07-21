CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police said a suspect was arrested in the I-57 shooting death of a man on July 1.
Authorities arrested Angelo Baldwin, 21, of Gary, Indiana.
On July 1 just after 1:00 a.m. officers were notified of an expressway shooting victim, a 21-year-old male from Chicago, taken to an area hospital.
On July 1 just after 1:00 a.m. officers were notified of an expressway shooting victim, a 21-year-old male from Chicago, taken to an area hospital.

ISP said two units were involved in a property damage crash on I-57 southbound at Wentworth.
Police said both vehicles pulled off the roadway. The victim left his vehicle to speak to Baldwin. The victim went back to his car when Baldwin followed him and started firing.
Authorities said Baldwin then fled the scene. A 27-year old female passenger from North Carolina took the victim to an area hospital where he later died.
Authorities said Baldwin then fled the scene. A 27-year old female passenger from North Carolina took the victim to an area hospital where he later died.

Baldwin was later arrested by the Jackson Police Department (JPD) in Tennessee during a traffic stop. On July 16, he was extradied to the Cook County Jail pending a bond court hearing.
On July 17, 2021, Baldwin was ordered held without bond.