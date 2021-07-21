DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures struggled Wednesday and remained cooler than normal.

We should be at 85 degrees.

Showers in the far western suburbs continue to collapse. Smoke is restricting visibilities to 4-7 miles in the haze, especially inland.

Lakeside areas will have better conditions due to the northeast flow.

The low for Wednesday night is 65, with hazy conditions and calm wind.

There is a slight chance of showers or storms both Thursday and Friday. The high for Thursday is 85, Friday 89.

It will be heating up for the weekend with highs into the 90s and a feels like temp around 100 degrees.

