CHICAGO (CBS)– Shots were fired on the Dan Ryan Expressway, leading to a three-car crash near 35th Street.
The incident took place around 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes. All lanes have been reopened.
The driver of an SUV told CBS 2 he was driving in the express lanes when two cars suddenly sped towards him.
“The car in the outer lane shot at the car in the middle lane and I was all the way over to the right, so obviously I got hit” William Bird said.
No injuries were reported.
Shell casings were recovered, no arrests have been made.