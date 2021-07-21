CHICAGO (CBS) — The Rev. Michael Pfleger renewed his calls Wednesday night for Gov. JB Pritzker to declare a state of emergency surrounding Chicago’s gun violence epidemic.
"If we can call a state of emergency because of flooding, don't tell me we can't calla a state of emergency because of violence," Pfleger said.
Pfleger, of St. Sabina Church, was joined by the Rev. Ira Acree of Greater St. John Bible Church and other faith leaders to host a special prayer vigil in the Austin neighborhood.
They prayed to honor the many victims of recent Chicago mass shootings.
Pfleger also announced that on Wednesday, St. Sabina will begin a cash-for-guns program to help get weapons off the street.