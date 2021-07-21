CHICAGO (CBS)– A person was fatally shot during a home invasion in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood Tuesday night.
According to police, two armed offenders broke into a home in the 9500 block of South Calhoun Avenue around 11 p.m.READ MORE: Last Mass Vaccination Site In Cook County Closing Wednesday
Three victims inside the house got into a physical altercation with the offenders. Police said shots were fired from the offender’s gun several times.
A 25-year-old victim was shot in the arm and taken to Trinity Hospital where his condition was stabilized.READ MORE: Shots Fired On Dan Ryan Expressway Leads To 3-Car Crash At 35th Street
Police said one of the offenders was struck in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.
The second offender fled the scene.MORE NEWS: 16-Year-Old Shot On 31st Street Bridge Near Lake Shore Drive
Police are investigating.