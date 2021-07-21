RICHTON PARK, Ill. (CBS) — At least two people were rescued Wednesday afternoon when fire and smoke swept through an apartment building in south suburban Richton Park.

As CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported, the fire broke out at the Park Towers Apartment Homes building, at 3905 Tower Dr. in Richton Park.

Thick black smoke poured out of apartments on the fourth, fifth, and sixth floors of the apartment building. Three apartments were seen completely burned out.

Chopper 2 caught video of four people getting fresh air on a balcony nearby. A firefighter was seen talking with them and making sure they were OK.

Several apartments were clearly a total loss. Chopper 2 also showed a firefighter out on a balcony appearing to adjust his gear and then going back inside one of the burned-out apartments.

Other residents were gathered on another balcony, apparently waiting for the all-clear.

But not everyone had a safe place. Chopper 2 captured video of one woman escaping a sixth-floor apartment by climbing down a ladder, and it took minutes for her to make her descent carefully with the help of a firefighter.

Once the woman reached the ground, she needed to take a few moments. The firefighter gave her some time, and then consoled her with a hug.

Minutes later, a firefighter was seen on a stretcher.

A man was also rescued from the upper floors using a ladder.

Arson investigators were on the scene late Wednesday afternoon after the fire was out.

The Richton Park Fire Department did not have information about the fire as of Wednesday afternoon. The cause of the fire and information about whether anyone was injured remains unknown.