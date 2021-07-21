CHICAGO (CBS)– U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth is leading the charge to provide three days of paid leave for women after a pregnancy loss or related condition.
It's a crisis Duckworth herself experienced, when she had a miscarriage during her 2016 senate campaign.
Currently, there is no federal paid leave program in the U.S. The Family and Medical Leave Act allows those who are eligible to take up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave.
Duckworth is introducing the "Support Through Loss Act" along with Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley.
It would require at least three days of paid leave in the event of a miscarriage, unsuccessful fertility procedure and a failed adoption or surrogacy.