CHICAGO (CBS) — A simmering production that mixes music, magic, comedy along with cabaret stylings and dance in a dinner theater setting is welcoming Chicago audiences back for the first time in 16 months.
Teatro ZinZanni has a new Loop show now playing on the 14th floor in the Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop, located at 32 West Randolph in Chicago's Theatre District.
It’s described as a “whirlwind of international cirque, comedy and cabaret served with a multi-course gourmet feast.”
The cast includes Frank Ferrante, Michael Cunio, described as “the spawn of Freddie Mercury & Janis Joplin,” Storm Marrero, aerialist Lea Hinz, Charlie Chaplin-inspired dancer Mickael Bajazet, trapeze all-stars Duo 19 and hula-hooping contortionist Vita Radionova along with clown and co-director Joe De Paul.
The production's director, Norm Langill, is also the founder of Teatro ZinZanni.
“The joy of seeing an audience laugh and celebrate again is the highest high I can imagine.”
The individual tickets, which include a four-course meal range in price from $119 – $189. There are limited à la carte “show-only” tickets available for $69.
The individual tickets, which include a four-course meal range in price from $119 – $189. There are limited à la carte "show-only" tickets available for $69.

Tickets are available by visiting zinzanni.com/Chicago or by calling 312-488-0900. Visit ZinZanni.com for more details on the show.