CHICAGO (CBS)– The University of Illinois System will require faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before the 2021 fall semester.
In an email sent to the university’s three campuses, President Tim Killeen states:READ MORE: Man Stabbed On CTA Bus In Bucktown
“This vaccine requirement follows similar guidance provided to our students in June and is consistent with our own scientific modeling of the risks associated with the spread of the virus and its variants, as well as the Illinois Department of Public Health’s guidance and goals.READ MORE: Chicago, Cook County Team Up For Hospitality Job Fair At Swissotel Chicago
We recognize that some individuals are not able to be vaccinated. That is why it is so important that those of us who can get vaccinated do so. Those who are not vaccinated will need to follow campus-specific or system-office guidelines and any exemption protocols issued by each university, the U of I Hospital and clinics, or the System Offices.”
https://twitter.com/UofILSystem/status/1417885075895721986MORE NEWS: Lightfoot, Aldermen Honor Late Holocaust Survivor Fritzie Fritszshall As 'Lifelong Crusader For Social Justice'
Most in-person instruction will resume during the upcoming semester.